Alger County Sheriff’s K9 unit engages in search-and-rescue exercise

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s K9 unit is better prepared in case your loved one is missing.

Meet their latest Road Patrol Dog: Alger.

The two-year-old half-Czech and half-German Shepherd was on a search-and-rescue training mission Thursday at MediLodge of Munising.

The simulated exercise began with nursing care staff reporting a missing patient after their own search had gone unsuccessful -- dispatching Alger and his handler, Alger County Sheriff Deputy Perry King to the property.

The deputy took Alger to the starting point where the person was last seen, picking up the human scent to track away.

Less than five minutes later, the K9 located the missing man on the property.

The success of Thursday’s exercise only boosts the training record for Deputy King and Alger -- staying ready for the real search to come and preparing MediLodge’s staff in the process.

Alger joined the Sheriff’s Department on February 2020 -- donated to them by a Munising resident.

He and Deputy King had then undergone extensive training at D&D Dog Dynamics in Gladstone.

And this past April, Alger began official duty after earning his Road Patrol Dog certification by the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers.

It’s not just search-and-rescue.

Alger also specializes in narcotics detection, apprehension and handler defense.

“We’ll actually respond out of our county if needed. If we are asked, if they need our help we will go,” added King.

Alger and the deputy joined the more than 400 volunteers in the search of missing teenager Cam Besonen in Ontonagon County last April.

From Delta, Keweenaw to Luce Counties, Alger County Sheriff’s K9 will answer the call.

