Adaptive skiing program hosts annual fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Moving Mountain’s golf outing fundraiser today was more than drives and putts. It’s about the riders, like Toni Wilson.

“So, having Cerebral Palsy, I don’t get to do a lot during the winter. I’m a very active person. Being able to come out in the winter, doing sports, I love sports, it gives me an activity to do,” said Toni Wilson, Moving Mountains rider.

Moving Mountains has been running its adaptive ski program through Pine Mountain for ten years, and instructors embrace its importance to people with disabilities.

“We get to ski with people, we get to teach people that would never get the chance to do this,” said Cookie Brooks, Moving Mountain instructor.

Brooks says she volunteers for riders like Wilson.

“We love Toni. Toni has been with this program for eight seasons,” Brooks said. “She comes back every year because she loves it.”

Wilson started riding on skis that offer the most assistance, but she has worked her way up.

“My goal is to get off tethers at some point,” Wilson said. “So this allows me to be more independent, but still have my instructor in case I need assistance.”

Brooks says it all comes down to building up confidence which translates to success and independence outside of skiing.

Despite her challenges, Wilson is always grateful.

“I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity if it weren’t for everybody involved,” Wilson said.

Anyone interested can get involved by visiting Moving Mountain’s website.

