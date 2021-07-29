Advertisement

Adaptive skiing program hosts annual fundraiser

Moving Mountain hosts its 10th annual golf fundraiser at Pinewood Golf Resort
The adaptive ski program gives riders with disabilities an opportunity to experience skiing...
The adaptive ski program gives riders with disabilities an opportunity to experience skiing first-hand(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Moving Mountain’s golf outing fundraiser today was more than drives and putts. It’s about the riders, like Toni Wilson.

“So, having Cerebral Palsy, I don’t get to do a lot during the winter. I’m a very active person. Being able to come out in the winter, doing sports, I love sports, it gives me an activity to do,” said Toni Wilson, Moving Mountains rider.

Moving Mountains has been running its adaptive ski program through Pine Mountain for ten years, and instructors embrace its importance to people with disabilities.

“We get to ski with people, we get to teach people that would never get the chance to do this,” said Cookie Brooks, Moving Mountain instructor.

Brooks says she volunteers for riders like Wilson.

“We love Toni. Toni has been with this program for eight seasons,” Brooks said. “She comes back every year because she loves it.”

Wilson started riding on skis that offer the most assistance, but she has worked her way up.

“My goal is to get off tethers at some point,” Wilson said. “So this allows me to be more independent, but still have my instructor in case I need assistance.”

Brooks says it all comes down to building up confidence which translates to success and independence outside of skiing.

Despite her challenges, Wilson is always grateful.

“I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity if it weren’t for everybody involved,” Wilson said.

Anyone interested can get involved by visiting Moving Mountain’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Ironwood man convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges, but remains at large
Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Latest News

The race returns after being canceled this year, all ages are welcome
Pine Mountain 500 race returns
A banner for the Full Meter-thon.
Full Meter-thon will raise funds for inclusive ‘Kids Cove 2’ playground
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising
Work could be complete by late September
Construction continues at site of Marquette’s new Third Street Marketplace