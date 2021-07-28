WR Randall Cobb returning to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Randall Cobb is coming home to Green Bay.

The wide receiver made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter with some green and gold hearts.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the No. 18 Packers jersey.

Cobb happy to be back where it started 10 years ago. In his first game as a pro he had 2 TD vs the Saints. The Packers open this season? At the Saints 🤯 https://t.co/eVXLatzt1b — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

There were no immediate details on the deal to bring Cobb back to the Packers. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans to get Cobb back at Lambeau Field.

Rapoport says the deal was made at the request of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We’ll hear from Rodgers Wednesday after practice.

As the #Packers work to finalize QB Aaron Rodgers’ reworked contract, the trade of old friend & current #Texans WR Randall Cobb is also waiting to be finalized (with the cap in mind). All indications are both should happen, and that the Cobb trade was a specific Rodgers request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Cobb, 30, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He entered free agency and signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

In 2020, he signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans.

