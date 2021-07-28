Advertisement

WR Randall Cobb returning to the Packers

Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb(Sports Illustrated)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Randall Cobb is coming home to Green Bay.

The wide receiver made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter with some green and gold hearts.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the No. 18 Packers jersey.

There were no immediate details on the deal to bring Cobb back to the Packers. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans to get Cobb back at Lambeau Field.

Rapoport says the deal was made at the request of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We’ll hear from Rodgers Wednesday after practice.

Cobb, 30, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He entered free agency and signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

In 2020, he signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans.

