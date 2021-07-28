UPHS-Marquette introduces robotic-assistant surgery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest robot at UP Health System-Marquette means more minimally invasive surgeries can now be performed.

“We can offer much more complicated surgery through little, tiny incisions which leads to faster recovery and better outcomes and it’s a great option for patients here,” said UPHS-Marquette General Surgeon Dr. Katie Petrin.

With the help of more than a 1.7 million dollars investment from LifePoint Health, Dr. Petrin and her team can operate on patients in a quicker and safer way.

The robot is an extension of the surgeon and gives them 10 times magnification in 3D.

It helps address issues in places like the gallbladder, appendix, stomach, colon, abdominal wall, hernia and uterus.

“It allows me to control much more of what goes on in the operation, and it allows me much more precision in how it moves because it actually has more dexterity than my own hands do,” Dr. Petrin said.

The robot also completes checks and diagnostic testing every second, and there’s several benefits for patients who do receive robotic-assisted surgery.

“Quicker recovery, lower blood loss, better cosmetic outcome because you get little, tiny incisions instead of a big one, and just faster recover back to normal,” she said.

Each surgeon who can operate with the robot has gone through extensive specialty training.

Getting patients in and out faster - at the same cost to a traditional surgery.

