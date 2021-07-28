Advertisement

UPHS-Marquette introduces robotic-assistant surgery

The newest robot at UP Health System-Marquette means more minimally invasive surgeries can now be performed.
The robot gives surgeons dexterity for 360 degree rotation.
The robot gives surgeons dexterity for 360 degree rotation.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest robot at UP Health System-Marquette means more minimally invasive surgeries can now be performed.

“We can offer much more complicated surgery through little, tiny incisions which leads to faster recovery and better outcomes and it’s a great option for patients here,” said UPHS-Marquette General Surgeon Dr. Katie Petrin.

With the help of more than a 1.7 million dollars investment from LifePoint Health, Dr. Petrin and her team can operate on patients in a quicker and safer way.

The robot is an extension of the surgeon and gives them 10 times magnification in 3D.

It helps address issues in places like the gallbladder, appendix, stomach, colon, abdominal wall, hernia and uterus.

“It allows me to control much more of what goes on in the operation, and it allows me much more precision in how it moves because it actually has more dexterity than my own hands do,” Dr. Petrin said.

The robot also completes checks and diagnostic testing every second, and there’s several benefits for patients who do receive robotic-assisted surgery.

“Quicker recovery, lower blood loss, better cosmetic outcome because you get little, tiny incisions instead of a big one, and just faster recover back to normal,” she said.

Each surgeon who can operate with the robot has gone through extensive specialty training.

Getting patients in and out faster - at the same cost to a traditional surgery.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and...
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
About 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in...
Highway project in Gladstone begins Aug. 9
The Township of Portage logo
Emergency water shut-off in Portage Township