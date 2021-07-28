Advertisement

True North Outpost offers outdoor adventures for all experience levels

Let True North Outpost show you the ropes
Rock climbing in Dickinson County with a guide from True North Outpost.
Rock climbing in Dickinson County with a guide from True North Outpost.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - You don’t have to be a climbing expert to reach new heights.

True North Outpost in Norway offers outdoor rock climbing for people of all experience levels.

If you’ve never climbed and want to get practice before heading out, you can take a lesson in the indoor climbing gym.

The guides from True North Outpost will pack the equipment... you just have to bring comfortable clothes, walking shoes for the half-mile hike to the rock formation, and a desire for adventure.

“I’ve had a few people that have come to me and said, ‘I’m glad I did that, I never need to do it again, I did it and that’s all.’ But I’ve never had any person come to me and say, ‘that was a mistake, I shouldn’t have done that, I wish I wouldn’t have gone on this trip’.” says True North’s co-owner/ rock climbing guide Evan Blagec.

Typical excursions last about 4 hours, but are customizable depending on your needs.

You can learn about the Outpost’s offerings and make a reservation on its website here.

