Advertisement

Quiet start with storms this afternoon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning lookout for patchy to locally dense fog. Otherwise, plan for sunshine and pleasant conditions for the bulk of the day. Then, a system moves south of us bringing a cluster of storms after 3 p.m. to the western counties. Showers and storms will then spread east this evening. A few isolated storms could reach severe limits with strong winds and large hail. Widespread severe weather is expected for central Wisconsin. If you’re traveling there pay attention to the radar. For the end of the week, high pressure moves with dry conditions.

Today: Morning patchy fog with sunshine early on. Then, thunderstorms late in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning showers and drizzle. Then, becoming sunny

>Highs: Around 70° north, 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: Around 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Mainly 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and...
Power outages and storm damage throughout western UP
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Weather On Demand: 7/27/2021
Warm Wednesday with a Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms West
mild day
Brief sunshine before next round of rain
Weather On Demand: 7/26/2021
A Little Cooler but Rather Humid on Tuesday
storms
After another toasty day storms roll in