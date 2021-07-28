Quiet start with storms this afternoon

This morning lookout for patchy to locally dense fog. Otherwise, plan for sunshine and pleasant conditions for the bulk of the day. Then, a system moves south of us bringing a cluster of storms after 3 p.m. to the western counties. Showers and storms will then spread east this evening. A few isolated storms could reach severe limits with strong winds and large hail. Widespread severe weather is expected for central Wisconsin. If you’re traveling there pay attention to the radar. For the end of the week, high pressure moves with dry conditions.

Today: Morning patchy fog with sunshine early on. Then, thunderstorms late in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning showers and drizzle. Then, becoming sunny

>Highs: Around 70° north, 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: Around 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Mainly 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.