Pre-pandemic travel returning at UP airports

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer travel at Upper Michigan airports is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

After more than a year of significantly lower travel at Sawyer International Airport, travel levels are increasing.

“We’ve been seeing almost full flights regularly, so we’re jumping back to 2019 numbers pretty quickly,” said Megan Murray, Sawyer International Airport Assistant Airport Manager.

Murray says in June 2019, it saw 10,989 passengers. This June, travel rebounded to 11,004 passengers.

Airport managers at Chippewa County International Airport, Delta County Airport and Ford Airport also say travel is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. They say it is hard to know what the future holds with the more contagious Delta variant increasing COVID cases, but the rebound in travel is great to see.

Meanwhile, a potential jet fuel shortage across the nation, sparked by an increase in travel, has not impacted Sawyer.

“We haven’t seen that here at Sawyer and if there is any delay with your airline, I would recommend reaching out to them directly,” said Murray.

Anyone still making plans to fly this summer should bring a mask. Passengers are required to wear one under federal guidelines.

“Masks should be worn in the airport and on aircraft as well as throughout the entire airport premises,” said Murray.

Moving forward, Murray says Sawyer will continue to follow all federal guidelines on masking.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.