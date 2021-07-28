Advertisement

Pre-pandemic travel returning at UP airports

Four Upper Michigan airport managers say travel levels are returning to levels seen in the summer of 2019
An airplane at Delta County Airport
An airplane at Delta County Airport(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer travel at Upper Michigan airports is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

After more than a year of significantly lower travel at Sawyer International Airport, travel levels are increasing.

“We’ve been seeing almost full flights regularly, so we’re jumping back to 2019 numbers pretty quickly,” said Megan Murray, Sawyer International Airport Assistant Airport Manager.

Murray says in June 2019, it saw 10,989 passengers. This June, travel rebounded to 11,004 passengers.

Airport managers at Chippewa County International Airport, Delta County Airport and Ford Airport also say travel is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. They say it is hard to know what the future holds with the more contagious Delta variant increasing COVID cases, but the rebound in travel is great to see.

Meanwhile, a potential jet fuel shortage across the nation, sparked by an increase in travel, has not impacted Sawyer.

“We haven’t seen that here at Sawyer and if there is any delay with your airline, I would recommend reaching out to them directly,” said Murray.

Anyone still making plans to fly this summer should bring a mask. Passengers are required to wear one under federal guidelines.

“Masks should be worn in the airport and on aircraft as well as throughout the entire airport premises,” said Murray.

Moving forward, Murray says Sawyer will continue to follow all federal guidelines on masking.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and...
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan Department of Transportation
MDOT to work on traffic signals on US-41/M-28 in Ishpeming next week
FILE. November 2020 photo of a "Buy Local" sign in UP North Roast on Ludington St. in Escanaba.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims July 28 through Aug. 4 as ‘Buy Michigan Week’
Rock climbing in Dickinson County with a guide from True North Outpost.
True North Outpost offers outdoor adventures for all experience levels
Building damage in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night...
Cleanup continues after storm damage across Gogebic County