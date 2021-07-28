One all-time record set at U.P. Football Skills competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The highlight of day three for the U.P. All-Star football players Wednesday was the Skills Challenge. Events included the Fastest Man (40 yard dash), the Strongest Man (Bench Press-225 lbs), Quarterback Challenge, Receiver Challenge, Punting and Field Goal Kicking. Two players made the All-Time Record list for their efforts. Daylan Lujan, Sault Ste Marie, pushed 23 reps in the 225 pound bench press, which earned him top place all-time in that category. He beat the previous record of 19 reps, set in 2013 by fellow Sault All-Star Kyle Root. Joe Haire, Menominee, threw the ball 57 yards, which was good enough to move into a tie for 2nd place all-time.

For some of the challenges, the players were split into two divisions, lineman and non-lineman. Having two divisions gives those challenges a unique atmosphere, as there are several competitions taking place within each event. The three events that are split are: Fastest Man, Strongest Man and Receiver Challenge.

Results for the Players Challenge are as follows:

Fastest Man (Lineman): Dominic Bonnee (Red Team), Pickford, 40 yard dash = 4.95 seconds (elec timed)

Fastest Man (Non-Lineman): Kam Karp (Black Team), Marquette, 40 yard dash=4.64 seconds (elec timed)

Strongest Man (Lineman): Pete Noblet (Black Team), Gladstone, Bench Press = 225 pounds, 15 reps

Strongest Man (Non-Lineman): Daylan Lujan (Black Team), Sault, Bench Press = 225 lbs, 23 reps (1st All-Time)

Quarterback Challenge: Joe Haire (Black Team), Menominee, Distance Thrown = 57 yards (2nd All-Time)

Receiver Challenge (Non-Lineman): Kam Karp (Black Team), Marquette

Receiver Challenge (Lineman): Preston Toutant (Red Team), Negaunee

Punting: Kam Karp (Black Team), Marquette, 60 yards

Field Goal Kicking: Connor LeClaire (Red Team), Hancock, 45 yards

The Skills Challenge gave the players a much-needed rest from the grind of two practices per day. Each event which was performed had a gallery of players watching. Everyone was gathered around the competitors, cheering them on while they competed. There were some friendly rivalries within each competition, but the atmosphere was casual and all the players enjoyed the events. In addition to some local television and radio media in attendance, there were also some parents and fans that came by to watch the skills challenges. They were able to get on the field and take some pictures up close of their favorite players while they competed. Both squads have the rest of the afternoon off to relax and let their bodies recover from the physical stress of practice.

The players will next host a Youth Camp at the Dome Thursday evening from 6:30-8:00 PM. All kids ages 6 and up are welcome to attend. All-Star Banquet is set for Friday at the University Center, 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.