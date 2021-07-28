New Life Community Center to open early next year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A church in Delta County is looking for community support to finish a project geared toward its community. Construction on the New Life Community Center began two years ago.

“We’ve always been a church that’s been a part of our community so we thought let’s build something that people can hang out together and just share life together. We are single moms are single dad can hang out with our kids and form relationships,” said Jason Janich, pastor at New Life Church.

The New Life Community Center is located on 8th Avenue South next to the existing church. Inside, there’s a full-size gym with three volleyball courts, two pickleball courts and a basketball court. In the front of the building is an indoor playground for kids.

“It’s got four stories to it and so we’re super excited, two slides, and we want to have us open all day,” said Janich.

New Life Church wants the community center to be a place for everyone to come and have fun.

“It’s not just about New Life Church, it really is about how do we be a valuable part of Delta County. We feel like this is a valuable part of what is happening in our area,” said Janich.

The goal is to keep the entire building free to the public. It’s a $2.5 million project, but the church is currently $800,000 in debt.

“The more that decreases, the better chance we have it keeping everything free and just open to our community,” said Janich.

New life hopes to have the building open by January of 2022.

“I know it sounds cliché, but we believe that if people play together and they pray together that they’ll stay together,” said Janich. “We feel like that’s being proactive in our community to get kids and families just to hang out and build healthy relationships.”

If you would like to support the New Life Community Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.