Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball honored for academics by NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball had 10 student-athletes named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court and the Huskies were also honored with a Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season. As a team, the Huskies held a 3.56 GPA. To earn the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA, and two-year colleges must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes on the basketball roster during the 2020-21 season.

The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. The Huskies honored were:

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year.

Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I institution with an NABC member coach.

Tech was 15-8 overall in 2020-21, including a runner-up finish in the GLIAC Tournament and a GLIAC North Division Title for the ninth time in program history. The Huskies made their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance and were regional finalists for the second time in their 99 season history.

