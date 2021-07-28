Michigan soldier from Korean War accounted for

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - A downstate soldier who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for. According to a press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright of Flint, was accounted for on April 23, 2020. Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains could not be recovered following the battle.

On July 27, 2018, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un released 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. This was following a summit with then-President Donald Trump. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 1 and were sent to the DPAA lab for identification.

Scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Wright’s remains. Mitochodrial DNA analysis was also used by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

Wright’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing form the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name, indicating that he has been accounted for.

Wright will be buried in Holly. The date has yet to be determined.

You can find more information on the DPAA recovery efforts on their website or on their Facebook Page.

