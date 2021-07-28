Advertisement

Media Day for Upper Peninsula Football All-Stars

Players take pictures with each other and the All-Star Game trophy
Players take pictures at NMU Superior Dome
Players take pictures at NMU Superior Dome(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula all-star football players have survived another Media Day.

Players and coaches from both squads took pictures with each other and with their helmets at the NMU Superior Dome with four days to go until the contest. The athletes also took a moment to take pics next to the All-Star Game trophy.

Some of the players talked about how it feels to be a part of this event and playing one final game of organized football.

“Some kids, last year, didn’t get a chance to play this game,” said Negaunee High School’s Parker Cain. “I’m really honored to represent my team and my community and play in this game.”

“All of these guys, I like them,” said Tye Parker of Marquette Senior High School. “They like me. None of them are bad people or just mean. They’re all likeable individuals.”

“It’s fun,” said West Iron County High School’s Andy Fredrickson. “I’m just going to give it my all and have a good time. I will enjoy the week, and on Saturday, I’ll spend my heart out. I’ll have a good time.”

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” North Central High School’s Wyatt Riley stated. “But, it feels really good because, obviously, a lot of people have this opportunity. So, that’s nice.”

The U.P. All-Star Game will kick off at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at C.V. Money Field inside the NMU Superior Dome.

