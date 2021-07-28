MDOT to work on traffic signals on US-41/M-28 in Ishpeming next week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says drivers should be cautious at the US-41/M-28 intersection with Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming next week.

Drivers should expect lane closures next Wednesday and Thursday while traffic signal equipment is being installed.

Intermittent brief lane closures near the intersection will be necessary Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. MDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal will continue to function normally during the work.

