Marquette County in top 15 percent in the nation for vaccination rates

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department Board discussed the state of CDC guidelines on COVID-19 and masking during their regular meeting Wednesday night. Dr. Bob Lorinser, the county’s Medical Director, addressed the Board Wednesday night during a departmental report.

Lorinser says the county is tied for 10th in the state for vaccination rates and in the top 15 percent in the nation. That combined with a low number of cases, has Marquette County in a good place right now regarding COVID-19.

“The best places in the United States right now is the Northeast and the Upper Midwest, we’re in the Upper Midwest, so we are still doing very, very well, our rates would have to increase tenfold for us to follow CDC guidance,” Lorinser said.

Dr. Lorinser also said they continue to encourage the vaccines and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case rates in Marquette County.

