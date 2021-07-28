Marquette County Junior Golf Season closes with Match Play Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Junior Golf Program continues to draw more people.

It’s season wrapped up at Gentz’s Homestead Golf Course. The organization now has 225 members. There is a five hole league for the beginners, and once they show enough improvement they move up to a nine hole division.

This program was able to have a season a year ago despite the pandemic. Watching the kids get better through June and July is a big benefit for the organizers.

