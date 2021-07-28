Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A months-long investigation into drug activity in Gogebic County, Mich. and Iron County, Wis. has resulted in an arrest.

According to the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT), 50-year-old Jesse Raye Matusewic was arrested July 22 in Wakefield Township on multiple arrest warrants.

When arrested, Matusewic was carrying a concealed weapon, methamphetamine and other controlled substances, GIANT said. He also hs a 800 mhz radio, which allowed listening into law enforcement and emergency communication channels.

He was taken to the Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer.

Matusewic was arraigned on Friday, July 23, in the 98th District Court in Gogebic County. He faces the following charges:

Delivery of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

Possession of methamphetamine in school/library property, a 20-year felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony

Carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony

Police radio receivers/scanners - Use in the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony

Police radio receivers/scanners - Possession by a felon, 1-year misdemeanor

Matusewic’s bond was set at $50,000, subject to 10%. This story will be updated as this case progresses and additional court details are available.

The Michigan State Police Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) assisted GIANT in the investigation.

Residents in Gogebic County, Mich. and Iron County, Wis. are reminded they can and should report any suspicious activity they see.

“In doing such, they (citizen’s reporting) can also take a piece of the gratification in being responsible for trying to help get rid of drugs in the community,” GIANT said in a release.

GIANT can be reached toll-free by calling 1-855-644-4219, or by email at giantdrugteam@gmail.com.

