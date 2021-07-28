Advertisement

Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation

A Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team investigation resulted in 50-year-old Jesse Raye Matusewic facing five felony charges and a misdemeanor.
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.(GIANT/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A months-long investigation into drug activity in Gogebic County, Mich. and Iron County, Wis. has resulted in an arrest.

According to the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT), 50-year-old Jesse Raye Matusewic was arrested July 22 in Wakefield Township on multiple arrest warrants.

When arrested, Matusewic was carrying a concealed weapon, methamphetamine and other controlled substances, GIANT said. He also hs a 800 mhz radio, which allowed listening into law enforcement and emergency communication channels.

He was taken to the Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer.

Matusewic was arraigned on Friday, July 23, in the 98th District Court in Gogebic County. He faces the following charges:

  • Delivery of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine in school/library property, a 20-year felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony
  • Carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony
  • Police radio receivers/scanners - Use in the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony
  • Police radio receivers/scanners - Possession by a felon, 1-year misdemeanor

Matusewic’s bond was set at $50,000, subject to 10%. This story will be updated as this case progresses and additional court details are available.

The Michigan State Police Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) assisted GIANT in the investigation.

Residents in Gogebic County, Mich. and Iron County, Wis. are reminded they can and should report any suspicious activity they see.

“In doing such, they (citizen’s reporting) can also take a piece of the gratification in being responsible for trying to help get rid of drugs in the community,” GIANT said in a release.

GIANT can be reached toll-free by calling 1-855-644-4219, or by email at giantdrugteam@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and...
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

About 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in...
Highway project in Gladstone begins Aug. 9
The Township of Portage logo
Emergency water shut-off in Portage Township
A supply table of items donated to the Salvation Army's Back to School Backpack Drive.
Back to School Backpack Drive
Connect Marquette to resume in-person events in August
Connect Marquette to resume in-person events in August