LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media after taking the field with his team. He arrived at Training Camp Tuesday after a months-long standoff with the Packers front office. Rodgers spoke openly about what caused the rift and how he wished he had been consulted by the front office when it comes to personnel decisions made by the team.

This is Rodgers’ 17th season with the Packers, surpassing Brett Favre and Bart Starr.

“You get a little bit older, you see some dysfunction in organizations. You either move on or try to foster some change,” Rodgers said.

"I don't want to have final say on anything, I just want to be part of the conversation." @AaronRodgers12

Rodgers was asked numerous questions about his decision to come back and his future with the Packers, including next season.

“I really don’t know. I think things in that direction really haven’t changed at all. I’m just going to focus on this year,” Rodgers said. He disputed a report that part of the deal to get him back was that he’d have freedom to choose where he wants to play next season.

“No, that’s not what I’ve been told,” Rodgers says.

He did say he considered retirement, but got into his workouts and realized he still wanted to play and was still competitive.

He was also asked if he wants to be in Green Bay.

“I do, I do. I love my teammates. I love the city. I love my coaches. It’s a lot of fun to be back here,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers meets there media: "this wasn't a draft day thing, started the conversation in February, I expressed my desire to be directly involved in conversations that affected my job"

Aaron Rodgers opening up about what transpired this offseason.

He’s been disappointed by letting veterans leave or releasing them.



Not having his voice heard when it came to player acquisitions/helping recruit free agents.



Not wanting to be a lame-duck QB in ‘21 pic.twitter.com/GRkeOhb84t — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 28, 2021

Rodgers stressed: "I'm not a victim, I want to reiterate that. I've been paid a ton of money. It's a business .. It's a tough business.'

Aaron Rodgers:

"I do, I do. I love my teammates. I love the city. I love my coaches."

Rodgers brings up Simone Biles, saying there needs to be more conversations about mental health.

Aaron Rodgers is optimistic on change being possible in organization: "I'm not closing the door on anything" … but he wouldn't answer whether he thinks or hopes that would happen to the extent where he would want to stay with Packers past this season

WR Davante Adams also addressed the media after practice. He says he deserves to be the highest paid WR in the NFL.

Davante Adams on extension talks, said he won’t take less money just to stay with Rodgers/Packers.



“I’ve earned the right to be paid highest in the league.” (For receivers)



He says he’s not a baby, he’ll show up to work &work hard, but he will fight for the money he deserves pic.twitter.com/enOzzI7t9p — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) July 28, 2021

Davante Adams on the return of Randall Cobb:

Davante Adams on the return of Randall Cobb:

"Ecstatic. I'm just waiting on Jordy now and we'll be complete."

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke ahead of practice. Our Dave Schroeder has been covering it all morning on Twitter.

LaFleur was asked if he lost sleep over the Rodgers situation. “I just had a lot of wine and it put me right to sleep,” the coach joked.

Oh, and the team traded to get back WR Randall Cobb--a request made by Rodgers.

“To get Randall back is really special. It’s something I talked about back in February, to bring in a true slot receiver to make our offense more dynamic,” said Rodgers.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has the same power over personnel decisions as he always has, he's earned a spot at the table, it's just a matter of incorporating that more

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on how to ensure this ISN'T the last dance "winning is the key to everything"

I asked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst if it's true Aaron Rodgers will get to decide if he's traded next offseason… Gutekunst: the club will always make decisions that are best for the Green Bay Packers but (Aaron) has earned a spot at the table to be in those discussions

Packers coach Matt LaFleur can't about Cobb until it's official… but says you can never have enough good players…"the possibility of that, we're really excited about it"

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on if he had night lying awake wondering what would happen with Aaron Rodgers: I just had a lot of wine and it put me right to sleep

LaFleur says working hard every day to get Aaron Rodgers back in the building included it all: texts, zooms, calls, in person

And here they are... pic.twitter.com/xRCFy059FS — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) July 28, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is indeed practicing. Let the 2021 season begin. https://t.co/hCvYhQ6nFw pic.twitter.com/MVNrxNcje1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 28, 2021

How many of you wondered if we’d ever see this again? #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/yKxLQwTATU — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

First WOW play of camp, Rodgers rolls left and lobs a 20-yard TD pass throwing to a spot in the left corner of the end zone and letting EQ run under it, which he did for a sliding catch

