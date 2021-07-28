Advertisement

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly working with senior centers to determine firewood need

Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is partnering with local senior centers for a new initiative. it’s aimed at making sure isolated seniors have access to firewood for the winter. They’ve created a short online survey to see how great the need is for seniors living in the west end of Marquette County.

“The Ishpeming and Negaunee Senior Centers, like Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, want to do everything they can to make the seniors living in the west end as healthy, happy and live as independently as they can so, we’ve seen together that there was something missing perhaps and we didn’t know to what extent and that is access to firewood for home heating,” said Leslie Bek, LBFE Marquette Program Manager.

Once the LBFE has the results of the survey they can coordinate firewood donations and then drop them off to seniors in need. A similar program is already going on in the Copper Country. The survey will be open until August 15. You can find a link to the survey by clicking here. For more information, contact: Ishpeming Senior Center 906-485-5527 Negaunee Senior Center 906-475-6266 Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly 906-273-2575.

