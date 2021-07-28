Lake Superior Press under new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A page has been turned in Marquette. Operations continue at Lake Superior Press with one major change.

After 14 years away from the company, Wayne Jacques and his son, Sam, signed paperwork in May to become the president and vice-president. Sam, who was always around the business growing up, is thrilled.

“I can see things that I did when I was ten or twelve around here,” he said. “I’m here now, and we own it. It’s exciting, and it’s definitely different. But, we’re getting used to it.”

From 1976 to 2007, Wayne was an employee for the business.

“I started as a press man and then worked into the dark room,” Wayne stated. “Then, after about two and a half years, I became the production manager of the company because we were growing in leaps and bounds at the time.”

After 48 years, Tom DuBow retired from Lake Superior press. Now, the Jacques are picking up where he left off.

“We’re a commercial printing firm specializing in full-color showcase printing,” said Sam. “Brochures, letter heads, business cards, all that stuff. And, we also do direct mail, which is direct advertising mail.”

Since taking over, the father-son duo says business has been fantastic the past three months. And things may soon be getting better as new additions could be on the way.

“We’re looking at adding some large format printing and probably more into the larger digital presses,” Wayne explained.

The Jacques are also looking to help existing and future customers, as well as the whole community.

“I’d really like to get more outreach into the community,” Sam mentioned, “get involved with a lot more projects, and take on a lot of the new customers that have kind of flooded into Marquette for the last 10 years.”

Both men are excited for future expansions and for what will be printed in this new chapter.

