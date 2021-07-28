Advertisement

Kids Club organizes lemonade stand to benefit nonprofit Ainsley’s HALO

On Thursday afternoon, the children will sell lemonade for 50 cents from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, July 29, kids at a Marquette daycare will be selling lemonade for a good cause.

Children in the Kids Club will sell glasses of lemonade for 50 cents. Their stand will be set up from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the corner of East Ridge Street and Front Street.

All proceeds will go to nonprofit Ainsley’s HALO, which provides scholarships for youth programs in honor of Ainsley Kargela. Ainsley died of cancer in 2018 at the age of eight.

Kids Club school age coordinator Whitney Schampers says the lemonade sale is an opportunity to help their community while practicing what they learn in daycare.

“The kids have done all the marketing, so they’ve gotten reading and writing, they’ve made the posters, they’ve done the math of measuring lemonade, they’ll serve customers, and they’ll also do the math of counting the coins,” said Schampers. “It’s a great mix of academics and learning about Marquette and ways they can give back.”

“I hope people come out and drink some lemonade of ours,” said Kids Club member Mackenzie Termors.

Ryder Kargela, Ainsley’s sister, is excited to get his friends involved in the mission of Ainsley’s Halo.

“All donations go to Ainsley’s HALO, so I hope people come and drink some lemonade,” Ryder said.

Schampers says the Kids Club is representing Ainsley’s spirit of generosity.

“Ainsley always wanted to make people smile and did everything she could to give back,” said Schampers. “This is a way for us to give back to others the way that Ainsley would want us to. It’s a way that we can celebrate her life and the awesome things that she did in her short time here on earth.”

To learn more about Ainsley’s HALO, click here.

