Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy settles into new studio

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy is now holding class in its new location at the Quincy Green Building.

The academy instructor says the new space has allowed for plenty of new faces and classes, too.

“We offer all level classes as the majority of what we do,” said Stan Myaskovskiy. “We always have somebody more experienced to come in and help you to make sure that you’re getting the information [and] that you’re not lost.”

Myaskovskiy has studied Jiu Jitsu for about a decade – earning his brown belt.

He says now it’s rewarding teaching his students, like Kaitlyn Sterling. Sterling is a student of four years and is the womens’ class coach.

“I think it’s really cool as a martial art in general,” said Sterling. “In terms of feeling like I’m able to defend myself, especially against guys that are a fair amount bigger than me, it’s really cool to be able to defend myself and beat them up a little bit.”

A major difference with Jiu Jitsu is the goal is only to control your opponent, not to hurt them.

Myaskovskiy says that is the best form of self defense.

“At the end of the day, let’s say I’m defending myself, but I punch somebody. I might still go to jail, I might still be liable,” said Myaskovskiy. “So if I can learn how to control somebody without having to hurt them, that really is the purpose behind Jiu Jitsu.”

Sterling reminds people that all levels of experience can learn Jiu Jistu.

“The hardest part is walking through the door,” said Sterling. “So once I got past that, I was like ‘Okay, now I’m ready to learn.’”

If anyone is interested, send the Academy a message.

