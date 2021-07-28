Advertisement

Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy settles into new studio

The academy has a new location with bigger classes and more options for families.
Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy class.
Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy class.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy is now holding class in its new location at the Quincy Green Building.

The academy instructor says the new space has allowed for plenty of new faces and classes, too.

“We offer all level classes as the majority of what we do,” said Stan Myaskovskiy. “We always have somebody more experienced to come in and help you to make sure that you’re getting the information [and] that you’re not lost.”

Myaskovskiy has studied Jiu Jitsu for about a decade – earning his brown belt.

He says now it’s rewarding teaching his students, like Kaitlyn Sterling. Sterling is a student of four years and is the womens’ class coach.

“I think it’s really cool as a martial art in general,” said Sterling. “In terms of feeling like I’m able to defend myself, especially against guys that are a fair amount bigger than me, it’s really cool to be able to defend myself and beat them up a little bit.”

A major difference with Jiu Jitsu is the goal is only to control your opponent, not to hurt them.

Myaskovskiy says that is the best form of self defense.

“At the end of the day, let’s say I’m defending myself, but I punch somebody. I might still go to jail, I might still be liable,” said Myaskovskiy. “So if I can learn how to control somebody without having to hurt them, that really is the purpose behind Jiu Jitsu.”

Sterling reminds people that all levels of experience can learn Jiu Jistu.

“The hardest part is walking through the door,” said Sterling. “So once I got past that, I was like ‘Okay, now I’m ready to learn.’”

If anyone is interested, send the Academy a message.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Flowers by Sleeman is located on US-41 in Houghton, by Walgreens.
Flowers by Sleeman adding new greenhouse
Marquette Co. Junior Golf Ends season
Marquette Co. Junior Golf Ends season
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Studio 13's Yooper Loop construction design.
Graphic designer creates busy Yooper Loop design