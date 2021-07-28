Keweenaw County K9 finds woman’s wedding rings at Eagle River beach

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 and his handler came to the rescue of a woman Monday.

But, this wasn’t your typical rescue mission.

According to a post by Elsa Green on Facebook, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dogo and Sergeant Brad Pelli helped recover her rings from the beach sand in Eagle River on July 26.

“K9 [Dogo], you will forever be my hero!” Green said in the post.

She began her beach day by accidentally losing her wedding rings in the sand. Others tried to help, but couldn’t locate the rings.

“A nice man with his wife’s metal detector tried to find them to no avail,” Green said in her post. “My friend Colleen ran up to the sheriff’s department to see if they had any way to help and was told ‘no.’ A few minutes later Deputy Pelli and [Dogo] showed up. [Dogo] put his training and skills to use and sure enough he found my rings!”

In her post, Green promised to bring K9 Dogo some ice cream to thank him.

In speaking with TV6, Green said she was “very happy” to have her wedding bands back.

“Wedding rings hold such sentimental value,” she told TV6.

A photo of Green’s wedding bands, and the original Facebook post, can be seen below.

Elsa Green's wedding bands. (Elsa Green/WLUC)

