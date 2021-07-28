Advertisement

Highway project in Gladstone begins Aug. 9

About 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in Gladstone will be under construction through September.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $475,000 to repair part of the main highway in Delta County.

The funds will be used for concrete pavement repairs, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings on about 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in Gladstone.

Work begins Monday, Aug. 9, and completion is expected in late September 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-41/M-35 using single-lane closures.

MDOT says the project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

