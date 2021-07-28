Graphic designer creates busy Yooper Loop design

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The above Yooper Loop under construction design was shared by Studio 13 on Facebook.

The owner says he couldn’t help but notice traffic building up in front of his shop, which called for a comedic revamp of one of his first locally-inspired T-shirt designs.

Although, he says the Yooper Loop remains a playful source of frustration even when it’s not under construction.

“Anyone who learns to drive in Houghton definitely has the upper hand on anyone who is learning to drive anywhere else I think,” said Studio 13 Owner Chris Schmidt. “It’s definitely an added challenge in everyday life.”

The owner says the construction-cone-orange design is not available, but if you like the idea, check out Studio 13 on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.