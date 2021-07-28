Flowers by Sleeman adding new greenhouse

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers by Sleeman is adding on its fifth additional growing space since moving the store to Houghton from Ripley in 1986.

Construction is being handled by the Sleeman staff.

Owner Tony Sleeman says an extra greenhouse will help keep up with the increasing demand in Houghton County for flowers and other plants.

“This was actually in the plans to be built last summer,” said Sleeman. “But, with COVID, we got nervous when we were closed and now knowing what the outcome was going to be. So, we held off on the project, and then this year we committed to it.”

Sleeman says the greenhouse may not be ready until next year, however, because certain building supplies are unavailable right now.

