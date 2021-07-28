Advertisement

Flowers by Sleeman adding new greenhouse

New developments for a Houghton florist
Flowers by Sleeman is located on US-41 in Houghton, by Walgreens.
Flowers by Sleeman is located on US-41 in Houghton, by Walgreens.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers by Sleeman is adding on its fifth additional growing space since moving the store to Houghton from Ripley in 1986.

Construction is being handled by the Sleeman staff.

Owner Tony Sleeman says an extra greenhouse will help keep up with the increasing demand in Houghton County for flowers and other plants.

“This was actually in the plans to be built last summer,” said Sleeman. “But, with COVID, we got nervous when we were closed and now knowing what the outcome was going to be. So, we held off on the project, and then this year we committed to it.”

Sleeman says the greenhouse may not be ready until next year, however, because certain building supplies are unavailable right now.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette Co. Junior Golf Ends season
Marquette Co. Junior Golf Ends season
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Studio 13's Yooper Loop construction design.
Graphic designer creates busy Yooper Loop design
Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy class.
Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu Academy settles into new studio