Flivverfest returns to Kingsford

Kingsford, Mich. (WLUC) - Flivverfest returns to Lodal park in Kingsford on Friday and Saturday. The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19, event co-organizer Rick Holland is excited to get people back outside.

“So coming back, I think everything kind of bottle necked. That’s why we have more class reunions, and I think we’re going to have a much bigger turnout,” said Rick Holland, Flivverfest co-organizer.

Flivverfest will feature several local bands.

“It’s going to be Jim Counter and Next Myle Friday Night, and it will be The Rebel Jane and Oz on Saturday night.”

Setting up the event takes a lot of hands, and Holland looks for help.

“So the Kingsford football team comes over and helps us set all the tents and hauls tables,” Holland said. “They do a lot of the muscle work, and it’s benefiting them and us at the same time.”

The entry fee is 10 dollars, or 25 dollars for an entire family, but the fee covers both nights, and goes to a good cause.

“We’ve raised over 50 thousand dollars towards Kingsford athletics,” Holland said. “We are non-profit, so everything goes. We bought concussions helmets for the football team our first year.”

Flivverfest has also donated to other sports, like softball and volleyball. This weekend will also include ten class reunions from Kingsford high school, which Holland says is a lot. Flivverfest returns this weekend Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. CT. Participants get to enjoy live music, food and beverage, and a firework display Saturday evening.

