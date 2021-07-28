Faith Lutheran gets new ceiling

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in April, Faith Lutheran church began raising money to repair its failing ceiling.

The church was built over an old school and leftover wood was recycled into the building’s infrastructure. As time went on, this is what led to the ceiling cracking.

Now, more than $12,000 has been raised for repairs.

Faith Lutheran Pastor Jared Howard says he can’t thank the community enough.

“The fear was that the ceiling would drop, and it would just let go from the walls,” explained Howard. “So they took down a lot of the ceiling [down] so they could reinforce the tresses that hold this place together.”

The pastor says repairs should be done by the end of October.

In the meantime, the church is still accepting monetary and canned food donations for fundraising.

If you want to help, you can donate cans at the Faith Lutheran Church at 26016 Depot St. in Calumet.

Or, you can call (906) 337-2400, or email flccalumet@gmail.com to set up other ways to donate.

