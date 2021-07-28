Advertisement

Emergency water shut-off in Portage Township

The Township of Portage logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUGHTON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - An emergency water shut-off began Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in the area of Mill Road and in the Royalewood.

According to Portage Township, a water leak appeared Tuesday evening on the top of Mill Road in Houghton. Nearby water customers on Mill Road and in the Royalewood area of Portage Township will be without water service while the leak is being fixed.

Water service will be restored as soon as possible. Whenever service is disrupted, customers are asked to let the water run for several minutes until it appears clear. The Township of Portage appreciates everyone’s patience and is sorry for any inconvenience caused during the emergency repair.

