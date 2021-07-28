Cooler Thursday with Skies Gradually Clearing
Plan on Pleasant Weather to End the Work Week
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Cooler with northerly winds, clouds giving way to sunshine during the day
Highs: near 70 along Lake Superior into the 70s elsewhere
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 70s
Saturday: Chance of scattered showers and thundershowers, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 70s
Sunday: Cooler, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance for a few light showers, especially in the morning
Highs: 60s north to the 70s south
Look for seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered showers from time-to-time next week.
