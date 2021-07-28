Cooler Thursday with Skies Gradually Clearing

Thursday: Cooler with northerly winds, clouds giving way to sunshine during the day

Highs: near 70 along Lake Superior into the 70s elsewhere

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers and thundershowers, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 70s

Sunday: Cooler, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance for a few light showers, especially in the morning

Highs: 60s north to the 70s south

Look for seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered showers from time-to-time next week.

