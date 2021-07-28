Advertisement

Cleanup continues after storm damage across Gogebic County

With another possible storm heading towards Gogebic County, it’s recommended that residents stay prepared.
Building damage in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night...
Building damage in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleanup efforts continue after storm damage across Gogebic County Monday night.

According to Gogebic County Emergency Management, power is still out in parts of the county and being restored by Xcel and We Energies.

All roads are now open across the county, and cleanup is ongoing in Marenisco which has the worst damage.

With another possible storm heading towards Gogebic County, it’s recommended that residents stay prepared.

“Secure loose objects, close windows and doors, trim any branches or anything hanging over the house prior to the storm – maybe remove them if possible. We’re just going to try to monitor it and hope it doesn’t come this way,” Gogebic County Emergency Management/911 Coordinator Heidi DeRosso said.

Xcel and We Energies are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

