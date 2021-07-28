Advertisement

Annual Blueberry Festival set to return to Marquette

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Blueberry Festival returns to downtown Marquette this Friday July 30. Friday downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales and many restaurants will have blueberry themed specials.

There will be live music and vendors as well. Things will be more spread out this year however as a COVID-19 precaution. The Downtown Development Authority says they’re excited to bring this event back.

“Blueberry Fest is a great opportunity to showcase a lot of the great businesses that we have downtown so we’re really excited, Blueberry Fest is a great thing that’s been going on for more than 20 years in downtown Marquette, we’ve got tons of great businesses down here and it’s just a really great time for everybody,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, MDDA Promotions and Events Coordinator.

This year’s Blueberry Festival is Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 100 block of West Washington Street and the 100 to 200 blocks of South Front Street in Marquette will be blocked off during this time. The Marquette City Police also advise that parking will be limited during the festival.

