3 Marquette County programs associated with Inland Seas Education Association coming to the area

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 3 different events for students will be in Marquette on Saturday and Sunday. Dr. Martha Gerig, a MI Sea Grant Extension Educator, says the opportunity to have the a vessel from Inland Seas Education Association in Lake Superior is an asset.

Each program has an age group that it is tailored to.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old, have an opportunity on Saturday, July 31 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., for a hands-on adventure aboard the 77-foot schooner Inland Seas. To register click here.

For high school students, they can learn about ‘Working on the Waterfront.’ That’s on Sunday, August 1, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information click here.

College students have their experience on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. They will be learning onboard a traditional schooner to highlight the cultural heritage within ceded lands and waters retained by Tribal Nations. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.