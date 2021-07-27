Wild mushroom farmer continues to expand selection

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - Shiitake Creek Mushroom Company produces a wide selection of wild mushrooms for sale at farmers markets.

Operator Matt Williams originally operated the farm as a livestock, produce and mushroom farm, but soon realized he needed to switch.

“They were lined up for mushrooms. We saw that, and said that this is our niche, Let’s go ahead and do this,” said Mike Williams, Shiitake Creek Mushroom Company Operator.

Williams grows a variety of mushrooms from across the world.

“We farm about 25 varieties, and we wild forge about another 25,” Williams said. “Basically, there is a new mushroom coming in every week of the year.”

Williams will grow some mushrooms outdoors, and some in a stale environment in his garage. However, each mushroom is unique. Every mushroom has its own season, and Williams looks forward to each of them.

“Everybody has a favorite in season mushroom, and if you ask me what my favorite mushroom is, I’m going to tell you the next one in season, since it’s been a year since I got to eat,” Williams said.

Williams says the farm is attractive to customers because it embodies local business.

“All of our materials come from this valley, all of them. In addition to that, we are open year-round,” Williams said. “Name one other farm that’s producing food year-round consistently.”

You can find the Shittake Creek Mushroom Company at farmers markets in Marquette and Green Bay. It’s store on River Road is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT.

