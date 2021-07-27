Warm Wednesday with a Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms West
Cooler Temperatures Expected Thursday
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds, chance of afternoon thunderstorms west
Highs: near 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Thursday: Chance of scattered morning showers, then clearing and cooler
Highs: 70s, coolest near Lake Superior
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 70s
Saturday: Chance of scattered showers
Highs: mainly 70s
Plan on cool weather to begin the month of August on Sunday. High temperatures may stay in the 60s over a good portion of the Upper Peninsula ahead of cool high pressure building in from south-central Canada.
