Warm Wednesday with a Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms West

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds, chance of afternoon thunderstorms west

Highs: near 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Thursday: Chance of scattered morning showers, then clearing and cooler

Highs: 70s, coolest near Lake Superior

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 70s

Plan on cool weather to begin the month of August on Sunday. High temperatures may stay in the 60s over a good portion of the Upper Peninsula ahead of cool high pressure building in from south-central Canada.

