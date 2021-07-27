Advertisement

WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County

42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N in Aurora last week.
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and Jo's Liquor on County Road N in Aurora last week.(Florence County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A suspect has been named in an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in Aurora, Wis.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted fugitive. The sheriff’s office says he’s wanted in relation to the July 22 armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N in Aurora.

Pietrantonio is 5′10″ tall and considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office says the public should not attempt to apprehend Pietrantonio and should call law enforcement immediately if they see him or know his location.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Pietrantonio, please call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which can be done anonymously, at 1-800-235-9897.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

