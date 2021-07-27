Vannieuwenhoven found guilty of 1976 murders

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A jury trial has found an 84-year-old man guilty of a decades-old murder that happened in a Wisconsin County Park. Raymond Vannieuwenhoven was charged with two counts of first degree murder, for the death of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. On Tuesday morning, a jury found him guilty of both counts. The charges stem from an incident in 1976, when the bodies of Schuldes and Matheys were found in Silver Cliff, Wisconsin’s McClintock Park.

The murder went unsolved for years, until a DNA test connected Vannieuwenhoven to the case.

Both counts carry a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 26 at 1 p.m.

