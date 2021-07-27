Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC announcement on updated mask guidelines expected soon
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
A tree down in the Marenisco area following storms that moved through the area Monday night and...
Power outages and storm damage throughout Gogebic County
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries