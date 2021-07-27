Advertisement

The UPside - July 26, 2021

This week’s UPsider is the Salvation Army’s Captain Doug Winters.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is the Salvation Army’s Captain Doug Winters.

Winters joined the Salvation Army after a 35-year career in business, following in his parents footsteps of being officers in the Salvation Army. For the last 5 years you’d find him anywhere the Marquette Salvation Army is helping out.

Now, he’s been given a new role with the Salvation Army, as Regional Coordinator, based out of Escanaba. Learn more about his ongoing work in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

