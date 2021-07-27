The UPside - July 26, 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is the Salvation Army’s Captain Doug Winters.

Winters joined the Salvation Army after a 35-year career in business, following in his parents footsteps of being officers in the Salvation Army. For the last 5 years you’d find him anywhere the Marquette Salvation Army is helping out.

Now, he’s been given a new role with the Salvation Army, as Regional Coordinator, based out of Escanaba. Learn more about his ongoing work in the video above.

