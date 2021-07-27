Advertisement

The U.P. Football All-Star Game returns to Marquette on Saturday

The event organizer, Todd Goldbeck says it is great to see the high school football players back in the Superior Dome and collaborating with each other.
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event that was cancelled last year, is returning to Marquette. The event organizer, Todd Goldbeck says it is great to see the high school football players back in the Superior Dome and collaborating with each other.

The U.P. Football All-Star Game is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Superior Dome. The doors open at noon; tickets are $7.00 each. For more information on the event click here.

