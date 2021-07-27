The U.P. Football All-Star Game returns to Marquette on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event that was cancelled last year, is returning to Marquette. The event organizer, Todd Goldbeck says it is great to see the high school football players back in the Superior Dome and collaborating with each other.

The U.P. Football All-Star Game is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Superior Dome. The doors open at noon; tickets are $7.00 each. For more information on the event click here.

