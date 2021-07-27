U.P. All Star Football week kicks off with food drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s U.P. All Star Football week in Marquette. Monday morning 79 players from across the U.P. checked in at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

They’ll have a week of meetings, practices and even a youth camp leading up to the big game on Saturday. For Monday’s check-in players donated non-perishable food to St. Vincent De Paul. The organizer for the event says part of being a U.P. Football All Star is giving back to the community.

“All week long they’re going to be doing things that really emphasize giving back, whether it be the youth camp or the food donations, everything we do really revolves around taking what they’ve been given right now and then giving back to somebody else to they can have an opportunity,” said Organizer Todd Goldbeck.

The all stars and coaches will be hosting a youth camp this Thursday. Friday evening will be the players banquet. The U.P. All Star Football Game is set for 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome.

