Advertisement

U.P. All Star Football week kicks off with food drive

Food Collected for St. Vincent De Paul
Food Collected for St. Vincent De Paul(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s U.P. All Star Football week in Marquette. Monday morning 79 players from across the U.P. checked in at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

They’ll have a week of meetings, practices and even a youth camp leading up to the big game on Saturday. For Monday’s check-in players donated non-perishable food to St. Vincent De Paul. The organizer for the event says part of being a U.P. Football All Star is giving back to the community.

“All week long they’re going to be doing things that really emphasize giving back, whether it be the youth camp or the food donations, everything we do really revolves around taking what they’ve been given right now and then giving back to somebody else to they can have an opportunity,” said Organizer Todd Goldbeck.

The all stars and coaches will be hosting a youth camp this Thursday. Friday evening will be the players banquet. The U.P. All Star Football Game is set for 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash

Latest News

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Commission gets update on financial audit
Marquette City Commission approves grant application for dredging
Marquette County may get second circuit court judge
Marquette County may get second circuit court judge
Native plant sale helps improve yards
Native plant sale helps improve yards