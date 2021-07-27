Things to know for Green Bay Packers 76th Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s football season in Green Bay as the Packers and fans report to the 76th training camp.

The first public practice is Wednesday, July 28, at 10:10 a.m. The team will be out at Ray Nitschke Field on Oneida Street, weather permitting. Fans will likely get their first glimpse of quarterback Aaron Rodgers who returned to Green Bay Monday night.

Things will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Here are things you need to know:

RAY NITSCHKE FIELD

The Packers say seating at Ray Nitschke Field is a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a standing area for the railbirds to watch practice.

Fans will need to verbally agree to COVID-19 health screening statements to enter the practice viewing area.

OPEN PRACTICES

The following practices are open to the public (weather permitting):

July 28-31, 10:10 a.m.

Aug. 2-3, 5, 10:10 a.m.

Aug. 10-12, 10:10 a.m.

Aug. 18-19 (joint practices with the New York Jets), 10:10 a.m.

FAMILY NIGHT

Green Bay Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health is Saturday, Aug. 7 at Lambeau Field. It’s a full practice with game-like atmosphere. Doors open at 5:20 p.m. The team will be introduced at 7:20 p.m. The night will end with fireworks.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Green Bay Metro will run pre-game (starting at 3:30 p.m.) and post-game (starting at 9 p.m.) routes. CLICK HERE for more information.

DREAM DRIVE AND BIKE RODEO

Packers Training Camp is famous for the tradition in which players and kids ride bikes to practice. NFL COVID-19 protocols prevent players from riding kids’ bikes and interacting directly with children. However, the team will ride Schwinn bicycles to practice and fans will be able to line up along the bike path to watch.

The Packers and Bellin Health are hosting a Bike Rodeo with De Pere Police on Thursday, July 29. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. There will be free bike helmet fittings, a helmet giveaway and safety course. Kids and parents should report to the Oneida Nation Gate.

The Packers and American Family Insurance are holding a DreamDrive From Home charity bike event for fans to pledge to complete miles at their own pace. For each mile, $1 will be donated to We All Rise in Green Bay. It’s an organization that supports the Black community through education, employment opportunities, secure housing, mental health services and more.

LAMBEAU FIELD ATRIUM

The Lambeau Field Atrium is open daily. Visitors can tour the Hall of Fame and stadium, shop at the Pro Shop and eat at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will offer a limited food and drink menu between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the first four days of practice.

Lambeau Field is cashless. If you do not have a credit or debit card or mobile option, there is a cash-to-card station at the stadium.

BELLIN BLITZ

The Bellin Blitz will be held Saturday, July 31. Family-friendly activities will take place near the Oneida Nation Gate. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can get freebies and enter to win prizes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.