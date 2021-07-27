Steinhaus giving back to the community with new program on Wednesdays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette County, the Steinhaus is giving back to the community. The new program starting August 4, every Wednesday Steinhaus is partnering with local non-profits and the entire days net profit will be donated to that group.

First up is Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. For the owners, it’s all about keeping it local and making it easy to give back.

“Hey, if you want to give back to the community, just come out on Wednesdays and eat dinner, that’s all you have to do, you don’t have to learn anything, you don’t have to call anyone, you just have to come in and get a good meal and you know that a portion of that is always going to go to somebody local,” said Justin Fairbanks, Steinhaus Owner.

You can also donate directly to the cause each Wednesday if you’d like. Future groups that will benefit from the new program include the Women’s Center in Marquette and UPAWS.

