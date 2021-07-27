Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Marquette County holds Backpack Giveaway

Ishpeming office asking for any supplies, including backpacks, notebooks and colored pencils
Organization holding 20th annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Organization holding 20th annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - August is just five days away, and people in Marquette County are looking to get school supplies for the upcoming year.

With some students in the county’s West End needing the proper tools, that is where Captain Marie Lewis and The Salvation Army are stepping in.

“We want to make sure that as many children as possible can succeed so that they can go on to bigger and better things,” said Lewis. “What we all want for our kids is for them to have more and better than what we had.”

For the 20th straight year, the organization, at its Ishpeming office, is holding its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. Right now, 29 families with a total of 56 kids have signed up to receive a backpack before the start of school.

With a low number of supplies on the tables, Lewis says middle to high school durable bags and other materials are needed.

“We need notebooks and folders and colored pencils and dry erase markers,” she stated. “We need all of those things.”

People can bring donations to The Salvation Army on East Division Street. Or, between August 6th and August 8th, the organization is partnering with Walmart in Marquette Township for a Fill the Bus event.

“We’ll have two barrels, one at each door,” Lewis explained. “If you’re interested or willing to purchase extra school supplies and put them in our barrel, it would help the kids, and it would help us get things to the kids.”

Lewis says any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

“Those that can help out and afford to donate, please do that as well,” she said.

The deadline for families to sign up is August 6th, while distribution of the backpacks and other supplies is August 18th.

Items needed include #2 pencils, washable markers, Crayola crayons, pencil boxes, glue sticks, erasers, folders, notebooks, scissors, dry erase markers, highlighters, composition books, one-inch three-ring binders, pens, rulers, and colored pencils.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

NARCAN is commonly sold as a nasal spray.
How NARCAN could save the life of someone overdosing on opioids
Road closed sign.
Road closed in Bootjack area of Houghton County following apparent gas leak
One local farmer grows and harvests dozens of wild mushrooms on the farm.
Wild mushroom farmer continues to expand selection
Volunteers from the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly holding their first in-person event...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly hold first in-person picnic in Marquette since pandemic