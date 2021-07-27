The Salvation Army of Marquette County holds Backpack Giveaway

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - August is just five days away, and people in Marquette County are looking to get school supplies for the upcoming year.

With some students in the county’s West End needing the proper tools, that is where Captain Marie Lewis and The Salvation Army are stepping in.

“We want to make sure that as many children as possible can succeed so that they can go on to bigger and better things,” said Lewis. “What we all want for our kids is for them to have more and better than what we had.”

For the 20th straight year, the organization, at its Ishpeming office, is holding its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. Right now, 29 families with a total of 56 kids have signed up to receive a backpack before the start of school.

With a low number of supplies on the tables, Lewis says middle to high school durable bags and other materials are needed.

“We need notebooks and folders and colored pencils and dry erase markers,” she stated. “We need all of those things.”

People can bring donations to The Salvation Army on East Division Street. Or, between August 6th and August 8th, the organization is partnering with Walmart in Marquette Township for a Fill the Bus event.

“We’ll have two barrels, one at each door,” Lewis explained. “If you’re interested or willing to purchase extra school supplies and put them in our barrel, it would help the kids, and it would help us get things to the kids.”

Lewis says any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

“Those that can help out and afford to donate, please do that as well,” she said.

The deadline for families to sign up is August 6th, while distribution of the backpacks and other supplies is August 18th.

Items needed include #2 pencils, washable markers, Crayola crayons, pencil boxes, glue sticks, erasers, folders, notebooks, scissors, dry erase markers, highlighters, composition books, one-inch three-ring binders, pens, rulers, and colored pencils.

