Road closed in Bootjack area of Houghton County following apparent gas leak

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Roads are temporarily closed in the Bootjack area of Houghton County Tuesday afternoon.

The Bootjack Fire Department says Bootjack Road has been temporarily closed to traffic from Rice Lake Road to Whitetail Drive. It is reported that there is a gas leak following an incident with an excavator.

Commuters are requested to go around the area by using of the following routes:

From the north take Rice Lake Rd. east to Paradise Ln. south to Mud Lake Cross Cut, south to Mud Lake Rd., west to Chipmunk Trail, south to Seasonal Rd., west to Bootjack Rd.

From the south take Seasonal Rd. east to Chipmunk Trail, north to Mud Lake Rd., east to Mud Lake Cross Cut, north to Paradise Ln., north to Rice Lake Rd. and west to Bootjack Rd.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.