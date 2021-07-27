Advertisement

Road closed in Bootjack area of Houghton County following apparent gas leak

Bootjack Road has been temporarily closed to traffic from Rice Lake Road to Whitetail Drive on Tuesday.
Road closed sign.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Roads are temporarily closed in the Bootjack area of Houghton County Tuesday afternoon.

The Bootjack Fire Department says Bootjack Road has been temporarily closed to traffic from Rice Lake Road to Whitetail Drive. It is reported that there is a gas leak following an incident with an excavator.

Commuters are requested to go around the area by using of the following routes:

  • From the north take Rice Lake Rd. east to Paradise Ln. south to Mud Lake Cross Cut, south to Mud Lake Rd., west to Chipmunk Trail, south to Seasonal Rd., west to Bootjack Rd.
  • From the south take Seasonal Rd. east to Chipmunk Trail, north to Mud Lake Rd., east to Mud Lake Cross Cut, north to Paradise Ln., north to Rice Lake Rd. and west to Bootjack Rd.

