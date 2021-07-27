Advertisement

Power outages and storm damage throughout Gogebic County

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook (WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There are power outages and extensive storm damage within Gogebic County after a thunderstorm early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ironwood Public Safety, it will be hours, if not days, until power is restored and damage is cleaned up. Ironwood Public Safety says residents within the area must remain at home, and let officials work on clean-up efforts.

Power lines and trees are down and across roadways within Gogebic County, especially in Marenisco. Gogebic County Emergency Management asks people to please stay off of the roadways, if possible, until the debris is cleaned up and the power lines are repaired.

If you are traveling through Marenisco, they ask you to please follow the detour, as they are working to clear debris from the roadways as fast as they can.

Any Marenisco residents cleaning debris from the storm can leave their debris on the side of the road and it will be picked up.

TV6 will continue to update you as we get more information.

