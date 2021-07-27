Pine Mountain Mug Sling returns

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday in Iron Mountain, the annual Pine Mountain Mud Sling makes its return.

The event is hosted by the Northern Lights YMCA and Pine Mountain Ski Report, this family-oriented event welcomes all ages to participate.

The Mud Sling was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but staff members are very excited to see it return. This year features a new obstacle, but participants can still expect fan favorites to return.

“The logs are going to be new this year, we haven’t done them before, so climbing up the logs will be something new. People love the mud, you don’t have to go through the mud, but people love going through the mud,” said Rick Morehouse, Northern Lights YMCA Health and Wellness Coordinator.

Some obstacle courses participants can expect are the 500 steps up Pine Mountain, mud slides, water carries, and others.

The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. CT to 1 p.m. CT. There will be live music, and food and beverages at Pine Mountain. Anyone interested can sign-up on site Saturday morning, and can run the course as many times as wanted.

