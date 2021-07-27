Advertisement

Peshtigo homeowner says storm damage looks like a ‘torpedo had hit a ship’

tree into peshtigo home
tree into peshtigo home(WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many heard the severe weather in our area last night, but one man in Peshtigo felt it when a tree crashed through his bedroom wall.

“It rattled us,” said Jon Kukuk, whose Peshtigo home was damaged by severe weather overnight. “I probably bounced a foot off the bed and didn’t know really what happened.”

When Kukuk turned on the light, he saw insulation everywhere, even on the bed.

“I looked above and here, this tree log stuck through the wall about 30 inches,” said Kukuk. “When I tried to open the door, there was so much stuff on the floor that I couldn’t open the door. That piece of bark got hung up so I couldn’t open the door and I thought oh my gosh, can I get in or out.”

When Kukuk finally got out of his bedroom, he had to wait for the sun to come up so he could truly see the damage outside.

“Looked like a torpedo had hit a ship,” said Kukuk. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this tree stuck through the wall. It went through the roof, went horizontally 10 feet through the attic, and came through the roof into our bedroom … we were pretty shaken up.”

So far, Kukuk has counted three holes in his roof. Damage was done to his bathroom as well.

“I already contacted our insurance,” said Kukuk. “It will be somewhat of a challenge getting it out, he (the tree trimmer) will have to strip the branches off, hook a chain on it and haul it out horizontally… likely do more damage on the way out.”

Kukuk said luckily no one was injured.

“It is so weird. The tree service guy who has been doing it 32 years says in all of his years, he has never seen something quite like this,” said Kukuk. “Totally astonished.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Organization holding 20th annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway
The Salvation Army of Marquette County holds Backpack Giveaway
NARCAN is commonly sold as a nasal spray.
How NARCAN could save the life of someone overdosing on opioids
Road closed sign.
Road closed in Bootjack area of Houghton County following apparent gas leak
One local farmer grows and harvests dozens of wild mushrooms on the farm.
Wild mushroom farmer continues to expand selection
Volunteers from the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly holding their first in-person event...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly hold first in-person picnic in Marquette since pandemic