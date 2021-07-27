Advertisement

NMU Men’s Basketball team, Bjorklund honored by NABC

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s basketball student-athlete Max Bjorklund was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020-21 Honors Court with the team earning the Academic Excellence Award, the association announced Tuesday afternoon.

To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete had to be a junior or senior academically with a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. The student-athlete must also be a varsity player and have been at the school for at least a year.

Bjorklund joined 16 other Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) student-athletes on the list. Including NMU, four GLIAC schools had student-athletes honored.

To earn Team Academic Excellence honors, a team must have had a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season. A total of 251 teams were honored with the distinction this year. The Wildcat program was one of only two GLIAC teams to earn the team honor this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Food Drive highlights first day of U.P. All-Star Football Week
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
MSU Football lands 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr.