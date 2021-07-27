NMU Men’s Basketball team, Bjorklund honored by NABC

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s basketball student-athlete Max Bjorklund was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020-21 Honors Court with the team earning the Academic Excellence Award, the association announced Tuesday afternoon.

To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete had to be a junior or senior academically with a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. The student-athlete must also be a varsity player and have been at the school for at least a year.

Bjorklund joined 16 other Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) student-athletes on the list. Including NMU, four GLIAC schools had student-athletes honored.

To earn Team Academic Excellence honors, a team must have had a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season. A total of 251 teams were honored with the distinction this year. The Wildcat program was one of only two GLIAC teams to earn the team honor this year.

