New “Taco Kitchen” taco truck opens

The owner also owns Wiles Food Services and makes all the food for Bay College’s café.
People in line at Taco Kitchen in the Bay College parking lot.(WLUC photo)
People in line at Taco Kitchen in the Bay College parking lot.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba catering business is trying something new. Today, “Taco Kitchen” opened for the first time at Bay College.

Matt Wiles, owner of Wiles Food Services, has been in the culinary world for more than 30 years.

“I went to be a culinary arts instructor at Bay Pines Center. I taught there for 20 years and taught kids how to cook,” said Wiles.

Last year, Wiles Food Services began cooking food for Bay College.

“We took over the café and all of their catering plus we do outside catering and then we decided to do a food truck,” said Wiles.

With the help of his mentor, Robin Holmes, Wiles started a taco truck called Taco Kitchen.

“It’s not going to be really super authentic but it’s going to have a lot of authentic flavors to it. Because this is the U.P., I will tweak things a little bit,” said Robin Holmes, the taco-meister at Taco Kitchen.

The Taco Kitchen menu features tacos, tortas, and some fun sides.

“Will have a margarita cheesecake and Papa Fritas which is French fries and we’re going to have the short rib, queso cheese on it. Kind of like French fry nachos,” said Holmes.

Holmes designed the menu based off a trip he took to Port of Vallarta.

“Went on a taco tour and tested a bunch of things out and formulated our ideas on our recipes,” said Holmes.

Wiles and Holmes look forward to serving their take on tacos to the comm.

“Hopefully everybody has patience. We’ll work out all the bugs but everything’s going to taste great,” said Wiles.

Wiles Food Services hopes to have its taco truck available every week in the courtyard at Bay College for “Taco Tuesday.”

