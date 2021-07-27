Advertisement

Marquette City Commission gets update on financial audit

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the regular meeting Monday night the Marquette City Commission got an update on their annual audit. In a work session, the Commission heard a presentation from Anderson, Tackman and Company, the firm that administers their audit.

The audit shows the performance for the city’s past fiscal year which ended September 2020. The results show a loss to the general fund of about $1.8 million, however the fund balance is at $9.6 million, above the recommended level for a municipality.

“It’s really showing that the funds of the city are healthy, we’re at a healthy fund balance, we’re well within our policy, we’re getting a lot done and we’re able to do it pretty efficiently and in a way that’s fiscally responsible so, I think this was a great report that was presented tonight and I’m excited to see the next year,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

As this was a work session no action was taken by the Commission. The audit is done every year for the city of Marquette.

